INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.

