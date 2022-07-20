ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rattler factor: What they’re saying about new USC QB

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago
Spencer Rattler wasn’t a part of USC’s portion of SEC Media Days Tuesday but he was certainly a topic of conversation in Atlanta as Todd Summers reports.

