The Rattler factor: What they’re saying about new USC QB
Spencer Rattler wasn’t a part of USC’s portion of SEC Media Days Tuesday but he was certainly a topic of conversation in Atlanta as Todd Summers reports.
Spencer Rattler wasn’t a part of USC’s portion of SEC Media Days Tuesday but he was certainly a topic of conversation in Atlanta as Todd Summers reports.
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.https://www.wspa.com/
Comments / 0