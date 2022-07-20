ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

High Fashion Returns to The Woodlands with Exclusive Black Tie Affair

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – High fashion returns to our community next month with the debut of...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Exclusive Furniture Announces Grand Opening of Store #8 North Houston/Spring

SPRING, TX -- Sam Zavary & Exclusive Furniture are excited to announce the Grand Opening of the long awaited 65,000 square foot North Houston Woodlands / Spring location (Store #8) located at 16515 N Freeway, Houston TX 77090 (located south of FM- 1960 exit on 45 N) in the Spring Community. Three times bigger than any of its other locations, the Spring location boasts a lofty showroom with never-before-seen inventory. The location will also have an in-store, photo friendly MURAL which highlights the story of Exclusive Furniture’s city wide expansion encompassing its 8 locations by local artist @ofilidesign.
SPRING, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: 1940 Air Terminal Museum

HOUSTON — Who remembers the golden age of air travel, complete with glamorous outfits and gourmet meals?. "It was quite an event for people to get to do that," says Maggie Brown. From 1940 to 1955, that event got off the ground at what is now the 1940 Air...
HOUSTON, TX
fb101.com

NEWLY REVAMPED STRAY HORSE RESTAURANT OPENS AT JW MARRIOTT HOUSTON BY THE GALLERIA

Stray Horse, a newly-revamped restaurant serving upscale Texan cuisine, has hired Executive Chef Julio Cesar Valdivia and released a new menu featuring the rich and wild flavors of Texas. The restaurant, located on the lobby-level of the JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, in a warm, neighborly, and elegant environment with first-class hospitality.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

McKenzie’s Barbeque & Burgers honored by Texas Restaurant Association

At the Texas Restaurant Association’s annual gathering in Dallas recently, McKenzie’s was named the 2022 Restaurateur of the Year for the Montgomery County Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/McKenzie-s-Barbeque-Burgers-honored-by-Texas-17320619.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Woodlands, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
The Woodlands, TX
mocomotive.com

Learn about July’s featured neighborhood in The Woodlands: Legends Trace, 77386

Legends Trace is located off Birnham Woods Drive near the Grand Parkway. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Legends Trace is located in Spring in Montgomery County east of I-45 and north of the Grand Parkway. The neighborhood includes several ponds, parks, a splash pad and playgrounds. The neighborhood has access to downtown freeways and The Woodlands, and it is zoned to Conroe ISD. It is close to the shopping village of Old Town Spring and several areas where commercial growth is occurring.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Breakfast In Pearland

Some like breakfast savory, some like it sweet. But whichever you enjoy, Pearland is full of locally owned sources for morning fare that includes donuts, kolaches, tacos — and, of course, coffee. There are also two can’t-miss brunch spots for weekend indulgence. Read on for the best places to break your fast, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining page for more great ideas!
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Showcase Par 3 Golf Course Is Not About Golf — An Exclusive Inside Look at East River 9 and Riverhouse Restaurant

East River 9's first hole showcases a stunning view of downtown Houston. Just pulling into the parking lot, passing by a long vacant office building that channels the worst of 1970s design, you’re going where few Houstonians have ever gone before. Moments later, you’re walking into the distinctive shell of the new Riverhouse Houston restaurant and seeing the green of what figures to be the best par 3 golf course that Houston has ever had when it opens sometime in September.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Woodlands#Black Tie#Tx#Saks Fifth Avenue#Community Champions
Houston Civic

A really really incredible woman passed Monday. If you live in Houston, she probably helped you.

I'm heartbroken saying this, but a woman that I can't find enough adjectives to describe passed away on Monday. Berta Urteaga was a long time member of The Leage of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) for over 60 years. I had the pleasure of knowing her during my tenure in the organization and I can honestly say that there are few people on this earth who cared for the younger generation more than she did. She had a hand in sending thousands of Houston's underserved to college, and when they got to college, she made sure to keep them there even if it meant opening her own checkbook to do so. She was the first female president of one of the oldest LULAC council's in Houston (60) as well as a National board member. She was also an amazing friend.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe ISD Looks Back on 130 Years of Excellence—And Ahead to Many More

THE WOODLANDS, TX — At first blush, the one-room schoolhouse in the humble community of Beach does not look like much. The rough-hewn lumber facade, the low ceiling that you can reach up and touch without trying, and the well-worn student desks seem like an artifact from another era, and as you blow the dust off the cover, you cannot seem to shake the feeling that despite the building’s appearance, it is important—like something that should be put behind plexiglass in a history museum. If you hazard that guess, you would happen to be right because on July 12, 1892, that new school and 11 others were consolidated by the Commissioners Court of Montgomery County, Texas, newly minted as the Conroe Independent School District.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
cw39.com

Here’s the top places to get a hot dog in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s National Hot Dog Day, the all-American food that goes great with either mustard, relish, or onion. Or Texas-style, with chili, cheese and jalapenos. Of course, the main question about the hot dog remains whether it is a sandwich or not, but we can leave that for another time.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Conroe (TX)

Dating back to the mid-1900s, Conroe is a city in and also the county seat of Montgomery County, Texas, United States. It is located about forty miles north of Houston, TX. From flawless state parks and a 22,000-section of the lake to social areas of interest like its midtown engineering, Conroe has got it all.
CONROE, TX
Chron.com

Houston restaurant only makes 30 of these fancy burgers a night

Like the allure of playing cat and mouse in the romance department, there is something very enticing about scoring a tasty dish that is hard to get. From red-hot barbecue to time-intensive boat noodles that sell out by lunch, Houston has plenty of conquests worthy of rearranging your schedule for. The 30 Count Burger at The Annie Cafe & Bar is just such a dish.
HOUSTON, TX
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines announces a new pilot and flight attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Three months after announcing the addition of an aircraft maintenance facility and 50 new jobs in Houston, Spirit Airlines have announced it’s going even bigger with the addition of a new Pilot and Flight Attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Spirit expects to locate about 150 Pilots and about 300 Flight Attendants in Houston starting this fall, with additional crew, supervisors and support functions to follow.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sugar Land ice cream store owner to refund $500 tip to customer

SUGAR LAND, Texas - We showed you Monday night that a customer was stuck with a $500 tip on ice cream cones. Now, we're told the store owner is cutting them a refund. We introduced you to Carolyn Sion who says her daughter ended up with a $500 tip on her receipt for three ice cream cones after using the credit card machine at Marble Slab on Highway 6 in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 18 - 24, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “If summer had one defining scent, it would be the smell of barbecue.” – Katie Lee. July is already starting to wind into August, meaning the summer break is slowly but surely coming to an end. Here are some great events you can all enjoy before it’s too late!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
restaurantclicks.com

Houston Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Houston is rife with culture, thriving nightlife, and some of the best food joints in the country. Texas does barbeque, smoked meats, and Hispanic food like no other state. However, many may not know that this state is home to some of the most unique and stunning pizza flavors you can find.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy