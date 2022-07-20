ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Opinion: Trade? Russell Westbrook Would Take This Team To The NBA Finals If He Got Sent There

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyXUi_0glfugR500

There has not been many people mentioned during the 2022 NBA offseason more than Russell Westbrook.

The nine-time NBA All-Star opted into the final year of his contract, which will have him on the books for the Los Angeles Lakers at $47.1 million next season.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season, and were 33-49 which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The team's struggles have led to endless amounts of rumors that Westbrook could be traded.

I believe that the Miami Heat should trade for Westbrook, and he could help them make the NBA Finals.

Why The Heat?

The Heat have been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.

They beat the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals (where they lost to the Lakers) in 2020, and then this past season they lost to the Celtics in a Game 7 in the Conference Finals.

Clearly, they are right on the cusp of another trip to the Finals or even an NBA Championship.

Jimmy Butler signed with them in the summer of 2019, and it has been a match made in heaven.

The Heat are known for their outstanding culture.

Currently, their point guard is six-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion Kyle Lowry.

However, Lowry will turn 37-years-old during the 2022-23 NBA season, so he is far from being in his prime.

In the NBA Playoffs this past season, Lowry dealt with an injury that caused him to miss several games and not be 100%.

On the other hand, Westbrook will turn 34-years-old this season, and he is still explosive and very durable.

The future Hall of Famer played in 78 out of the 82 games that the Lakers played.

In addition, his dedication and effort would fit in perfectly in Miami.

Butler and Westbrook would form one of the most tough backcourts that the league has ever seen.

Meanwhile, their lack of shooting would be subsidized by all of the shooters on the roster that they already have.

Trading Lowry and (a few others to meet salary requirements) would be a good move for the Heat, and make them an even better title contender than they already are.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kyle Lowry
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

LeBron James’ true feelings about Russell Westbrook revealed

Despite what LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers have been saying publicly, there have been some obvious signs of dysfunction within the team and organization for months. After missing the playoffs this season for just the fourth time in James’ career, rumors swirled that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Western Conference#The Boston Celtics
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA world. After two years of languishing at the bottom of the league, the former dynasty made their triumphant return to the throne. The Stephen Curry-led squad went on an absolute tear in the regular season and the playoffs, eventually winning the Larry O’Brien trophy. The […] The post Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
95.7 The Game

Klay Thompson tweets spot-on joke after brother's big triple vs. Giants

Turns out Trayce Thompson is a Splash Brother, too. The Giants and Dodgers played another instant classic on Thursday night in front of a national audience on ESPN. Klay Thompson’s brother, Dodgers outfielder Trayce, played a key role in the thrilling 9-6 win at Chavez Ravine, hitting a game-tying triple in the eighth inning.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets Trade Sends Eric Gordon To Los Angeles

In the modern NBA era, players don’t stick with teams as long as they used to. Some people hate it, but that does nothing to change the reality of the situation. Chalk it up to a number of factors. Some will say that teams have come to view players as more expendable. Others will argue that the player empowerment era is to blame. However you slice it, players are more likely to change teams than ever.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Holding Out For 1 Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on two guards capable of helping their dire shooting woes. However, they won't acquire either of those targets until closing the book on Kyrie Irving. During Friday's episode of ESPN's This Just In, Dave McMenamin said the Lakers continue to pursue Buddy Hield...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy