AG Daniel Cameron asks judge to end order allowing abortions to continue in Kentucky
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a Jefferson County judge to end the emergency order allowing...www.wlky.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a Jefferson County judge to end the emergency order allowing...www.wlky.com
No abortion should be legal and should stay legal. Only way to change my mind is for all men to be ordered to have a vasectomy.
Comments / 21