ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

AG Daniel Cameron asks judge to end order allowing abortions to continue in Kentucky

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a Jefferson County judge to end the emergency order allowing...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 21

Pam Simmons
1d ago

No abortion should be legal and should stay legal. Only way to change my mind is for all men to be ordered to have a vasectomy.

Reply(6)
5
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky AG's teams argue against Biden mandates

CINCINNATI - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's team argued on behalf of the Commonwealth in two separate cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit related to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Thursday. Each...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Republicans celebrate shifting tide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Republicans held a celebratory press conference at the State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday to mark the first time in history that more Kentuckians are registered Republicans than Democrats. “This is a very historic milestone for the Republican Party of Kentucky,” said RPK Chairman...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s Dept. of Juvenile Justice hiring 160 workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice is hiring to help fill more than 160 full-time and part-time positions in 24 facilities across the state. The department held a job fair Wednesday, with the goal of giving youth in the juvenile justice system a second chance.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward elected to national board

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hardin County Sheriff John Ward was recently elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Sheriffs’ Association. Ward was voted on to the board by fellow association members during the association’s Annual Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, which took place from June 27 to 30.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Ky. Democrats target local candidate over alleged domestic violence

The Kentucky Democratic Party took aim at a local Republican legislative candidate on Wednesday. Jerry Gearding is running against Democratic incumbent State Rep. Rachel Roberts in the 67th district in Campbell County. In a tweet, Kentucky Democrats called out the Republican party for nominating “an accused violent abuser to serve in the General Assembly.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG fighting back against abortion facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Monday he will continue to protect unborn lives. He asked a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge to deny a request by Kentucky's two abortion facilities for a temporary injunction. The injunction would extend a previous order preventing enforcement of abortion laws...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Planned Parenthood#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ag#Emw Clinic
cartercountytimes.com

How did Democrats become an endangered species in Kentucky?￼

If you drive past the East Carter Memory Gardens cemetery these days, you may hear a whirring sound coming from the top of the hill. If so, it likely will be my grandfather spinning in his grave because of the recent shocking news that Republicans now outnumber Democrats on the voter registration rolls of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

What you need to know about the six education bills Gov. Beshear ceremoniously signed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear ceremoniously signed six bills into law that will improve education in Kentucky, according to a press release. “My administration will always put education first,” Beshear said. “As Governor, and as a dad who wants all our kids to succeed, it’s my goal to ensure that every Kentucky child has access to a quality education that will prepare them for a bright future.”
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor notices new trends in local COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing across Kentucky, some doctors are noticing key differences between the cases they're seeing now compared to the beginning of the pandemic. "We don't have those massively severe respiratory diseases like we saw previously," Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The average price of gas in Kentucky is $4.12 according to AAA. “Gas, that’s probably one of the stingiest things that Americans, in honest, that’s most what we’re stingy about, gas. You know we use it in everything, lawn equipment, vehicles, anything you can think of, gas is used in it,” customer Anthony Boggs said.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
wklw.com

New Laws In Effect In Kentucky

A host of new laws are in effect in Kentucky. The new laws include tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers and porch pirates, new rules for public assistance, and required public comment periods for some actions by local school boards. The Kentucky Constitution states that new laws go into effect 90...
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Teacher of Year candidates announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. announced the selection of 24 outstanding Kentucky educators as recipients of the 2023 Valvoline™ Teacher Achievement Awards. Broken down into elementary, middle and high school categories, they are:. Elementary School. --Rebecca Brewer, Norton Commons Elementary (Jefferson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy