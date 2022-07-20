ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston police investigating body found in Buffalo Bayou

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at Buffalo Bayou where a body was discovered, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Tuesday, police said they received reports at about 6:15 p.m., of a body found in the bayou in the 3600 block of Foley.

Police said a dive team and homicide investigators are at the scene.

Details are very limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

foxsanantonio.com

Man found dead on sidewalk after an altercation turned into a shooting

HOUSTON - An argument turned into a deadly shooting after two men left an apartment to argue Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. near Magnolia Cove and West Lake Houston Parkway on Houston's Northside. The Houston Police Department says that three men were visiting a woman at her...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot to death in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southeast Houston. Authorities said it happened at 8322 Park Place Boulevard near Galveston Road about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Police said the identity of the deceased male, 29, is pending verification by the Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect killed in attempted carjacking in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot Tuesday during an attempted carjacking in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Park Place. Officers said a 21-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Video shows two men attacked, shot on sidewalk in east Houston

HOUSTON - Two people were shot during an aggravated robbery on a sidewalk that was caught on video in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects involved in the incident that happened in the 6700 block of Avenue P near Second Ward on June 18.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston PD: Body found wrapped in blanket, duct-taped

HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet. The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. An autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Five puppies found dead in Houston backyard: officials

HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
HOUSTON, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Grand jury declines to indict man who 'mistakenly' shot 9-year-old Houston girl

A grand jury has declined to indict the Texas man who "mistakenly" shot a 9-year-old girl instead of the suspect who had just robbed him at an ATM. The grand jurors in the case were randomly selected and presented all of the evidence of the case in secret, the Harris County District Attorney's office said; 41-year-old Tony Earls was "no-billed" after the jury made the decision that he had no criminal intent to harm 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez on Feb. 15.
HOUSTON, TX
