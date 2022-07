Marugame Udon recently opened their third location in San Ramon, where you may still see a line forming outside of the store and into the walkway at City Center Bishop Ranch (but not to worry, some Yelpers say the line moves relatively fast these days). And if you’ve been driving up from South Bay just to curb your craving for Curry Nikutama, just know that soon you won’t have to.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO