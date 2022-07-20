ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pa. grant to fund proposed extension of Schuylkill River Trail to near Passyunk Avenue

By Nina Baratti
 1 day ago
Part of the Schuylkill River Trail. Photo credit Nina Baratti/KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia non-profit group aims to use a major state grant to help expand and connect the Schuylkill River Trail further into Southwest Philly.

Philadelphia-area state lawmakers secured a $2.5 million grant, going right to a proposed path that would connect a current dead end near 61st Street in Southwest Philadelphia around some industrial parks and closer to Passyunk Avenue.

It would also attach to another planned phase of trail development extending from Bartram’s Garden, the current southern end of the Schuylkill River Trail.

A map presented Tuesday with the plan for the extensions of the Schuylkill River Trail to parts of Southwest Philadelphia. Photo credit Nina Baratti/KYW Newsradio

Officials with the Schuylkill River Development Corporation say they want to build a greenway that will lead bikers, runners, and joggers around active industry space.

"What we did not want to forget about is that green space matters,” said state Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia.

“Regardless of a person's income, they deserve quality green space. Regardless of where you're from and what your parents do, everybody in the City of Philadelphia deserves quality green space."

"This trail benefits all of our constituents, whether they live right here in this region or in South Philly in Jordan's area, or Southwest in my area, or even if they're in my Delaware County side, maybe they bike up here,” said state Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia.

“Regardless of how and when they connect to this trail, it provides the uplift that we all need."

She said the added green space will bring a positive to the community and help with the problems around the city.

