Deltona, FL

Will city manager residency requirement come before Deltona voters again?

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago
DELTONA — Residents last answered the question about whether or not the city's charter should be amended to remove the manager's residency requirement in 2014.

More than 76% responded "no."

But officials and residents have continued to debate the matter over the years as the city has seen more than a dozen different people at the helm — permanent, acting or interim — since incorporating in 1995.

The matter came up Monday night when the City Commission voted 5-1 to submit proposed charter amendments as a referendum in the upcoming general election. Commissioner David Sosa cast the dissenting vote; Commissioner Loren King was absent.

"We are a charter city and currently have no charter officers," Commissioner Dana McCool said. "If we're good with that as a city, let's rock and roll, but I'm pointing that out again, as has been pointed out to me."

Currently, the proposed amendment coming before voters would address whether or not the charter should be cleaned up to remove language that is obsolete or superseded by state statutes.

The commission in April ultimately decided against moving any of the Charter Review Committee's recommendations forward.

'Elephant in the room'

Acting City Manager John Peters III said, technically, neither he nor the city attorney "are true charter officers by definition."

Peters, who lives in DeBary and has said he has no intention of moving, became acting manager at the end of 2020 through a contract, which makes no residency-related stipulations.

As the city is technically represented by the law firm Fowler, Feeney & Associates, P.A., and not one particular attorney, the city's legal representatives don't live in Deltona either.

McCool, wanting to address "the big elephant in the room," eventually asked for consensus for city staff to work up language for an amendment that would let voters decide on whether or not it would be acceptable for a city manager to live within 50 miles of the city.

The proposed amendment must come before the commission for the first reading on Aug. 8 and the second reading on Aug. 15 if they want to meet the deadline, Peters said.

McCool received consensus from the others on the dais, save for Commissioner Anita Bradford who said the questions she's receiving from constituents pertain to the search for a permanent city manager.

"They want to know why are we trying to amend the charter just to allow individuals who aren't charter officers to be here sitting in those seats," Bradford said.

During a commission meeting in May, Bradford asked what the charter states about searching for a city manager.

The charter states the commission "shall begin the process to fill a vacancy in the Charter Office of the City Manager or the City Attorney within 90 days of the vacancy."

And as it was pointed out by Peters during that May meeting, "it doesn't say you have to complete the search."

McCool said the commission is in a difficult position because it has someone who's doing a good job but isn't a true charter officer.

"This is the most stability we’ve had in a while," McCool said.

Mayor Heidi Herzberg said none of the city's managers have purchased a home in the city and lived in it, choosing to rent instead.

"This city right now is in a housing crisis like Central Florida, there are very few rentals available, and we certainly have no apartments," Herzberg said.

Charter Review Committee leaders disappointed

The commission's decision to not move forward any of the Charter Review Committee's recommendations didn't sit well with the committee's chair and vice chair, Pat Northey and Chris Nabicht.

"I'm very bitter about the way they (the commission) treated the CRC and our recommendations," Northey, a former longtime Volusia County Council member, said.

She said she'd hoped the commission would consider a proposal that would automatically place the Charter Review Committee's proposed amendments on a ballot as is done in Volusia County government.

"They are, in my opinion, eviscerating the charter," Northey said.

Nabicht, a former Deltona commissioner, said this commission has shown "it doesn't really care about the charter."

"They're just using a loophole," Nabicht said, adding that there's been no real effort to search for a permanent city manager over the past 18 months.

"I hope the voters speak loud and clear at the polls in August and November, and maybe somewhere down the line, we can't get some relevant charter changes," Nabicht said.

