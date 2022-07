If you have lived in Tahoe as long as I have, you know it’s always a pleasant surprise to find some new and different bit of Sierra wonderment to explore. Recently, I visited such a place. While I’ve been looking down on Independence Lake on the trail to Mount Lola for decades, I had a chance to not only see it in person, but paddle across it. And I didn’t even need to bring a kayak.

