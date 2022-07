— Kevin Durant headlines the latest class of 11 Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductees, who will be recognized with an induction ceremony on Sept. 16. Durant, a two-time NBA world champion, 12-time NBA All-Star and the NBA MVP in 2014, spent the 2006-07 season at Texas, earning consensus national player of the year honors before having his No. 35 jersey retired by Texas. Durant, TJ Ford and Slater Martin are the only Texas men's basketball players to have their numbers retired by Texas.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO