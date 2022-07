PHOENIX – The top election official in Arizona’s most populous county is expecting to face post-election scrutiny next month, especially if there are fraud claims. “Candidates, I would say we all want the same thing right now, which is our voters to feel comfortable voting, so hopefully, everyone can encourage that,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO