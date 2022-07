The community spread of COVID-19 is creeping back up in counties around the Tri-State. The Hamilton County Public Health Department reported numbers on July 15 that have moved the county to a “medium” community spread level. In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted the way it classifies community spread, which is now based upon full hospital beds, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

