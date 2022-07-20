ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Inflation hits 40-year high in the Seattle area

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uO6K_0glfrz4H00

SEATTLE — It has been 40 years since consumer prices in the Seattle-Tacoma area have risen this much, this fast. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation in the Puget Sound region has gone up 10.1%, Just in the last year.

For Edmonds mom, Monique Lynn, inflation means reprioritizing what she puts in her shopping cart.

“We definitely feel the pinch. We see the differences in prices,” Lynn said. “For example, I didn’t buy cream cheese today because it was $8.”

According to the Consumer Price Index for the Seattle area, grocery prices have jumped 13.5% in the past year.

Specifically dairy products, such as cream cheese, now cost 21.3% more.

Amar Mann, chief economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, says the regional 10% increase can be attributed largely to gasoline, housing and food prices.

“Where it’s really hitting folks is in the essentials,” Mann said. “We have seen prices rise before in Seattle but it was a really long time ago.”

It is an eye-catching figure, but Mann said we are not even the hardest-hit region in the country. Phoenix, Anchorage and Atlanta are all seeing higher inflation. He explains, retail prices are higher here because the Puget Sound Region already has a higher cost of living.

“This has always been a place that people want to live and it seems like it’s really hard for people,” Lynn said. “I hear a lot about people just leaving the state because they just can’t afford it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Seattle Community Trades for $78M

The property last changed hands for $29.8 million, in 2014. Jackson Square Properties has sold Park South Apartments, a 252-unit multifamily community in Seattle. Canadian REIT RISE Properties Trust and Tokyu Land US Corp. are the new owners. The property sold for $78.2 million, according to King County records. CBRE...
SEATTLE, WA
seattletransitblog.com

No, we’re not entering a period of “untransit”

Danny Westneat’s latest column in The Seattle Times asks a bold question:. Why are we continuing with the same transit planning — such as for Sound Transit’s future light-rail segments — without factoring that a third or more of the workforce may not be commuting to a downtown core, or commuting at all?
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Will Mayor Harrell revive Seattle's 'aPodment' fight?

When housing gets more expensive, more people end up homeless. A 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that a $100 increase in median rent was associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate. To lower the price of housing in Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell said...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Edmonds, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Tacoma, WA
Business
City
Tacoma, WA
restaurantclicks.com

9 Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Seattle

Greek cuisine has long traditions dating back to the ancient era, and while many influences have impacted Greek food, some of the staples have remained to the present day. In Seattle, a beautiful city surrounded by greenery, Pike’s Place Market provides produce, meats, fish, and artisan products from around Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
restaurantclicks.com

Seattle Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurants in Seattle? I’ve compiled a list of my favorite eateries in the area, from traditional Indian buffets to contemporary lunch cafes, and each restaurant is guaranteed to be delicious. Head to the iconic Pike Place Market and sample marinated kebabs, go...
SEATTLE, WA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Seattle

Seattle is a hot spot for Thai food—and I’m not just talking about the spices used in the delicious cuisine. There are many established and up-and-coming Thai fine dining and hole-in-the-wall options for you to enjoy when visiting the Emerald City. You’re going to work up an appetite...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Food Prices
KUOW

Will Puget Sound-area office workers ever go back to the in-person grind?

The pandemic has changed how and where we work — maybe permanently. More than two years into a global pandemic, many Puget Sound-area offices are not filling back up. The vacancy rate for Seattle office space was approaching 14% in the second quarter of 2022, a slight increase from the same time last year, according to a report by commercial real estate firm The Broderick Group.
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

From mountaintops to ocean bottoms, scientists are discovering just how pervasive plastic is

On an overcast Saturday in Seattle, a group of volunteers combs a small section of the beach at Golden Gardens Park for trash. With 5-gallon buckets in hand, they slowly fan out and search a roughly rectangular zone marked by cones, passing over the same spots several times from the grass to the waterline as they look for even the tiniest things that don’t belong there.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Chamber halts fight against city’s big business tax

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will not appeal the latest court decision upholding the city’s tax on big businesses. A lawsuit filed by the chamber in 2020 argued that Seattle’s JumpStart tax — which requires high-earning companies to pay an annual tax on salaries over $150,000 — was unfairly and illegally placed on people earning a living wage, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
thediscoveriesof.com

3 Days in Seattle: A Perfect Seattle Itinerary

Ready to hit up Seattle? Plan the perfect three days in Seattle with this step-by-step Seattle itinerary. With its amazing location amidst the water and mountains, Seattle is arguably one of the most unique cities in the United States. Located on the Puget Sound surrounded by the Cascade mountain range,...
SEATTLE, WA
moneytalksnews.com

10 Cities Where It’s Now Easier to Find a House for Sale

In recent years, frustrated homebuyers have struggled to find good properties as the number of homes for sale has dried up from coast to coast. But a ray of hope seems to be emerging. For the first time in nearly three years, the supply of homes for sale has increased nationwide, growing 2% in June, according to Redfin.
FORT WORTH, TX
elkhornmediagroup.com

WA drought declaration is lifted

OLYMPIA – Cool, wet weather in May and June prompted the Washington Department of Ecology to cancel the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington. Water supply conditions have been much better than expected. As a result, no part of Washington is experiencing drought conditions. The decision to end the drought declaration came after the second-wettest May through June in Washington since 1895.
WASHINGTON STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Here's The Best Hotel In Seattle

If you're thinking about traveling to Seattle or doing a unique staycation, finding the right hotel is important. That's why Travel + Leisure picked out the five best hotels in the Emerald City:. "Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences...
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Des Moines betting on fast ferry service to attract visitors

What’s old is new again for Puget Sound transportation. Decades after turning our back on the water, one city is using it for congestion relief and a development spark. Looking out at Puget Sound from the Des Moines marina, you see the value of the vast opportunity in front of you, especially after grinding through the construction and congestion on Interstate 5.
DES MOINES, WA
ncwlife.com

Patagonia to pay $54,654 to workers over Seattle scheduling law

(The Center Square) – Patagonia has reached an informal settlement with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards after allegations it failed to meet the requirements of the Secure Scheduling Ordinance. Last week, the company settled allegations that it failed to post work schedules with 14 days advance notice between...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
120K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy