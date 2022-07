On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast announced guard Tamon Scruggs will join Best Virginia for the final roster spot ahead of TBT this weekend. “Tamon is one of the best scorers I have been around," said Head Coach James Long. "He was one of the best players in the country for us at WVU Tech. He is going to help us prepare and will be ready to contribute if his number is called in TBT. This is going to be a great opportunity for Tamon to be a part of this process."

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO