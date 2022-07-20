ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primera police, victim respond to social media scheme

By Adam Cardona
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37w0d9_0glfqPWS00

PRIMERA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Primera Police are investigating what they call a case of fraud on Facebook after receiving reports of people paying for puppies they never received.

“So far, we’ve got two people that have reported they’ve been scammed. Apparently through one of the social media. Apparently, they’re putting out there some puppies that are either for sale or need to be rehomed for a certain fee,” said Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño.

Treviño said the victims came forward with proof of the posts.

“$250 the other one is $125 you know, they’ve been small amounts, but nevertheless they have been scammed and the way times are right now, even $100 is hard to lose,” he said.

He said they immediately made contact with the alleged seller.

“We did contact the person that actually put the posting out and according to her, her account had been hacked,” said Treviño.

Barbara Garcia, a Primera resident, said she is the victim of the Facebook hack that has led people to lose money thinking they are making payments towards puppies and other transactions.

“I’m here at the police department to make a report of what I can do because people are coming over to my house where they have actually given money on Cash App,” said Garcia.

She claims the hacker has released her private information including her identification card and home address.

“I don’t want any trouble with anybody. I don’t want people to be upset and then turn around and try to do something,” she said.

Garcia said this is the first time something like this has happened to her and she wants the community to be cautious.

“Don’t believe everything that you see on Facebook, especially on my page, because all of it is a hoax. It’s not for real,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

