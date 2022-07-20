ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite worker charged with trying to take video of national park employee in shower

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A Yosemite National Park worker was charged with trying to video record a law enforcement officer as she showered, according to court records as first reported by San Jose Mercury News .

Michael Patrick Raridan, a maintenance worker in the White Wolf area of Yosemite, was charged by federal prosecutors Tuesday with one count of filming with intent to violate a person’s privacy and one count of committing an obscene act to breach the peace.

The alleged victim was identified as a National Park Service employee and “commissioned federal law enforcement officer,” according to a criminal complaint.

The NPS employee told authorities that she was using a community shower during the evening of July 4 when she noticed the top of a cell phone camera pointed positioned over the side of the shower and pointed at her.

The woman said she shouted and grabbed a towel before getting dressed to chase after the culprit.

With the help of her dog, the NPS employee searched the park grounds and found Raridan hiding under an NPS vehicle.

She confronted him about filming her in the shower and the two got into a shouting match.

“The suspect told (her) ‘he just couldn’t help himself,’” an NPS officer wrote in a police report.

Raridan showed the NPS officer a video recording of outside the shower but would not show any other videos or phones on the cell phone, according a document provided by the U.S. District Court Eastern District of California.

Raridan had not yet entered a plea as of Tuesday..

Both charges that Raridan faces are misdemeanors but could cost him a maximum of one year in jail.

