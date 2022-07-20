Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

The tiles are coming down but, thanks to months of furious fundraising by a small group of people who want to save the giant Pershing mural, this is no demolition. What began Wednesday morning is a careful, painstaking job, where 763,000 one-inch square tiles — 40 different shades and colors — are coming down in 4-by-8-foot sections, being numbered by column and row, stacked carefully on plywood and stored by the Nebraska State Historical Society until they can be reassembled.

