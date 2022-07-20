Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

"Load up," the coach said in disgust. "We’re going home." On an April day in 1972, Ken Christensen threw his bat bag in the back of the team van and closed the door on John F. Kennedy College’s pursuit of a fourth straight Women's College World Series championship.
One of America’s greatest civil rights heroes is from Nebraska. Yet nationally, almost nobody knows about him. As Nebraskans, we’re changing that by telling Chief Standing Bear’s story. In the 1800s, Chief Standing Bear’s tribe—the Ponca—peacefully hunted and farmed on land in northeast Nebraska along the Niobrara...
The owners of the 40-year-old Trailblazer Pipeline through southern Nebraska are seeking to abandon most of it for natural gas shipments and use it to move carbon dioxide instead. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is taking public comments on the joint request by Trailblazer Pipeline Co. LLC and its sister...
As a scuba diver who loves to visit exotic places, Jody Hunke is used to seeing all kinds of creatures. Like sharks, for instance. But her jaw still dropped Tuesday when she looked out her kitchen window around 6:30 p.m. and saw what her husband, Bruce Kitchen, instantly thought was a mountain lion.
When Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year, she quietly became the first Black woman to be appointed as a district court judge in Nebraska, a fact even she was surprised to learn. "Obviously, we’ve had other people of color, just not a Black woman," said the Omaha judge, a...
The tiles are coming down but, thanks to months of furious fundraising by a small group of people who want to save the giant Pershing mural, this is no demolition. What began Wednesday morning is a careful, painstaking job, where 763,000 one-inch square tiles — 40 different shades and colors — are coming down in 4-by-8-foot sections, being numbered by column and row, stacked carefully on plywood and stored by the Nebraska State Historical Society until they can be reassembled.
Walk into courtrooms around Nebraska, from Dakota City to Sidney and Valentine to Falls City, or anywhere outside of Omaha, and you're not likely to see much diversity behind the bench. Or in the people who practice law at counsel tables there. But a new nonprofit is working to change...
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain in our updated forecast video. 5 cool recipes to make when the weather is hot. This week's...
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting its annual Carp-O-Rama at Lake Maloney State Recreation Area near the main boat ramp and jetty Saturday. The free event is open to the public and will start at 8 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. Game and Parks staff will...
OVERTON — A 19-year-old Iowan was killed as the result of being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover accident on I-80 near between Lexington and Overton during the evening of Tuesday, July 19. At 5:21 p.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched...
One man is in critical condition and another three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after all four were shot early Tuesday morning outside a central Lincoln duplex, according to police. Officers who responded to several reports of gunshots near 28th and T streets about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday found evidence...
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating after thieves on Tuesday stole an armored vest equipped with handgun ammunition from a pickup truck owned by the law enforcement agency, the sheriff said. The theft occurred sometime Tuesday evening, when the Chevrolet pickup was left in a parking lot near 48th...
