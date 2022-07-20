ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland Police holds active shooter training

By Harrison Grubb
 1 day ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Around two dozen came out to Guilderland Town Hall Tuesday night as the Guilderland Police Department hosted an active shooter training class. The session, stressing the steps to take during an active attacker situation, hopes to provide lifesaving information.

The roughly two hour class going over the tree steps to take if you find yourself in an active attacker situation: avoid, deny, defend. Teaching attendees to first avoid the area of an attack, try to deny entry if you can’t escape the situation and then defend yourself if you come face-to-face with the attacker.

Guilderland Police Investigator Matt Hanzalik, who taught Tuesday’s class, demonstrated how to execute some of those steps, including ways to barricade a door to make it more difficult for an attacker to enter.

It’s also important to be aware of your surroundings, avoiding any situation that feels out of the ordinary. Monday’s incident at Crossgates, where a loud bang heard inside the mall turned out to be a firecracker, serving as an example of what to do.

“Be aware of your surroundings, your nearby exits and quickly avoid that situation to try to stay out of danger,” Hanzalik explained.

Lessons taught in Tuesday’s class hope to save lives, as the number of shootings and attacks continue to increase across the country, “We encourage everyone to take it, because it doesn’t matter where you are nowadays, you might find yourself in a situation, and being able to react quickly may save lives,” said Hanzalik.

That trend, part of the reason some people came to the class, “This is very very serious, needless to say. This is, this is bad, the shootings that are happening,” said Elizabeth Arden.

