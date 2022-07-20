Nitro teaming up with St. Albans to create ‘dementia-friendly’ city

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Councilwoman Cynthia Migill is teaming up with the Vice Mayor of St. Albans, Walter Hall, to create a dementia-friendly program in Nitro.

During Nitro’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Hall spoke about their dementia-friendly program. Migill is hoping to create a similar program in Nitro.

In 2018, 13 News reported that St. Albans was working to earn the designation as a Dementia Friendly Community. They announced they were the first dementia-friendly city in the Mountain State in 2020.

The program would help residents and businesses in Nitro to better communicate with those who have dementia.