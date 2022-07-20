ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

Nitro teaming up with St. Albans to create ‘dementia-friendly’ city

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAAN3_0glfofCG00

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Councilwoman Cynthia Migill is teaming up with the Vice Mayor of St. Albans, Walter Hall, to create a dementia-friendly program in Nitro.

During Nitro’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Hall spoke about their dementia-friendly program. Migill is hoping to create a similar program in Nitro.

In 2018, 13 News reported that St. Albans was working to earn the designation as a Dementia Friendly Community. They announced they were the first dementia-friendly city in the Mountain State in 2020.

The program would help residents and businesses in Nitro to better communicate with those who have dementia.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Department welcomes five new candidates

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is welcoming five new firefighter candidates! The new recruits are: Adin Sperry Timothy Clark Breadon Johnson Christopher Wilson Michael Neace They were sworn in on Wednesday and started their hands-on training right after the ceremony. Mayor Steve Williams thanked them for their willingness to protect and serve […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Regatta brings over $31M to Charleston with city’s largest economic impact in 10 years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta was officially a success, generating a total of $31,507,883 in economic impact – the city’s largest economic impact from an event in at least 10 years. According to the Charleston Regatta Commission and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, an estimated 210,000 people came […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Black students in WV are suspended twice as often as their white peers. Community leaders aren’t convinced yet another report is the answer

State officials first published school discipline data in 2013 that revealed racial disparities. Next week, they’ll deliver a report required by law on a statewide plan to address discipline issues. Black students in WV are suspended twice as often as their white peers. Community leaders aren’t convinced yet another report is the answer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nitro, WV
Saint Albans, WV
Government
Nitro, WV
Government
City
Saint Albans, WV
WOWK 13 News

City of Nitro hoping to fix drainage issues

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Leaders in Nitro are hoping to fix drainage issues by building a retention pond. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members voted to have engineers draft the retention pond. They say this will hopefully fix drainage issues in the Brookhaven subdivision. They are continuing work...
NITRO, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia 218 closed for tree removal Friday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of West Virginia 218 will be completely closed Friday for tree removal. The road will be closed from CR 17, Paw Paw Road, to US 250 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No traffic will be allowed through during that time. Detours will include CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50) and CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50).
TRAFFIC
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor defrauded at least seven consumers of more than $5,700 in payments for plumbing projects the defendant would never finish. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales, who pretended to be a plumbing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#City Council#Senior Health#Hall
stalbanswv.com

State of the City of St. Albans August 2022

I am back writing this article after missing last month due to a very hectic schedule, and quite frankly, it slipped my mind. It’s been such a busy and successful summer in St. Albans, West Virginia already. Yakfest a Huge Success. What a great weekend we had June 17-18...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man among new COVID-19 deaths

PARKERSBURG — A Wood County man is among the four deaths from COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department confirmed the death of a 79-year-old man from Wood County, a 61-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 92-year-old man from Ohio County and a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
EDUCATION
WTAP

The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Landing Dispensary in Vienna on Murdoch Ave. will hold their grand opening Friday at 11 a-m. At the grand opening they expect a lot of people who do not already have their prescription card so they will have officials on-site who will allow you to fill out applications.
VIENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Board of Education holds active shooter training

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Thursday, the Kanawha County Board of Education’s Central Office held an active shooter training, but it was all geared at administrators gaining situational awareness. The training was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Charleston Office. It included firing blank rounds of ammunition from various firearms so they can hear what gunshots sound like […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites. Harrison County 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy