Kenosha, WI

Bristol Village Board approves the $15 million sale of land to company potentially interested in opening a casino in Kenosha

By Drake Bentley and Cary Spivak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

Village of Bristol officials approved the sale of land to a Kenosha company tied to Hard Rock International on Tuesday night, bringing a new tribal casino in the area one step closer.

Officials for Kenosha Landco Co. LLC have not officially said what they plan to use the land for, but the company’s principal address is the same as the corporate offices for Hard Rock in Florida.

The Bristol Village Board and the Community Development Authority approved the sale to Landco in a unanimous, said Randy Kerkman, Bristol village administrator. The property, 60 acres on the east and west sides of 122nd Avenue, is in Kenosha but is owned by the village.

Landco will pay more than $15 million to buy the property. Bristol has been trying to sell the property for several years, Kerkman said.

"The group (Landco) now has to do the work to get it approved by the city of Kenosha," said Kerkman

There have been multiple efforts to build a casino in Kenosha since tribal casinos were legalized in the 1990s, because of Kenosha’s proximity to Milwaukee and Chicago.

This would be the second time Hard Rock has tried to open a casino near the state border. The Menominee tribe attempted to open a massive casino complex in Kenosha with Hard Rock as a partner, but then Gov. Scott Walker vetoed the legislation in 2015.

There are several casinos in the region. Hard Rock also owns a casino in Rockford, Illinois. The Ho-Chunk tribe plans to open an off-reservation casino in Beloit, and the Black River Falls tribe owns several casinos, including a large gambling hall near Wisconsin Dells.

Only a Wisconsin tribe can own a casino in the state, so Hard Rock announced Wednesday morning a partnership with the Menominee tribe.

The tribe would have to petition the federal government to place the land in trust — a process that could take a decade. Ultimately, the sitting governor has unilateral authority to approve or veto any off-reservation casinos.

As is the case with the building of a new casino, groups that are opposed to new or expanded gambling will also mobilize. Lorri Pickens, of Citizens Against Expanded Gambling, told the Journal Sentinel, "It's really wrong for a government to make so much money off the losses of its citizens.” She said a casino does little to boost the local economy.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bristol Village Board approves the $15 million sale of land to company potentially interested in opening a casino in Kenosha

