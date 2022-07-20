Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 508 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claypool, or near Globe, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Central Heights-Midland City and Claypool. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 246 and 264. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 254. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 23 MINUTES AGO