Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen wins Democratic primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, while both parties closely watched the highly competitive primaries to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. He will be the heavy favorite in November's general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Ten Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination, including Chris Chaffee, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer in 2014.

