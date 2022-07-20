Large police presence on Augustine Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An occupied house was shot at late Wednesday night. Just after 11, police responded to a report of shots fired on West Broad Street right by the Rochester Community Sports Complex. When they arrived, police found a house on Saxton Street hit by gunfire. A 63-year-old...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired in the city, and Thursday morning someone is in custody. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired on South Plymouth Avenue near Doran Street. On the scene, they found evidence of gunshots. Just a block away on...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Wednesday. The first incident happened just after 10:50 p.m. on the city's southside in the area of South Plymouth Avenue and Doran Street. When police arrived to the area they found...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged with arson in consecutive fires set on a building at East Main Street and Alexander Street, officials announced Thursday. Fire crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight fire on 432 Alexander Street Friday and found...
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing charges following a string of recent fires in the city. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the man set a car on fire at the corner of East Main and Alexander streets Friday. The fire spread to a 22-unit apartment home, but crews were able to contain the fire to the exterior.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they're looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that caused another vehicle to strike a building overnight Wednesday. Just after 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of North Goodman Street and Bay Street for the report that vehicle collided into a building.
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman faces arson charges after she allegedly set her boyfriend's car on fire. Crews responded to Ames Street the morning of June 29 and found the vehicle on fire in a driveway. Firefighters put out the fire before it spread to the house. Investigators determined...
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say two are dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting. Two officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots and then found three victims at North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Richard Collinge, 19, was pronounced dead...
Rochester, N.Y. — Hours after responding to a triple shooting that left two men dead, police were called back to North Clinton Avenue Wednesday afternoon for a double shooting. This happened near Clifford Avenue. Police say two men, ages 30 and 72, were shot around 1 p.m. They have...
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County deputies say they've solved a string of burglaries in Henrietta. They all happened at the same apartment complex on John Street starting on June 30. Pharell Davis and Amire Perkins are facing burglary conspiracy and grand larceny charges. A large amount of stolen property...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Mayor Malik Evans will be joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith and others tomorrow morning to condemn the violence we are seeing in the city. They're not the only ones trying to stop the rise in crime. A grassroots organization called Advance Peace is...
Geneseo, N.Y. — Two people from the Buffalo area face charges following a chase on Interstate 390 in Livingston County. Troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Caravan that displayed a stolen license plate Monday, according to New York State Police. The driver allegedly failed to comply and led police on a pursuit.
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Webster man was arrested on Wednesday for a stabbing that happened on July 18 on Krieger Road. On Monday, July 18, at approximately 6:51 a.m., Webster Police Department responded to the 700 block of Krieger Road for the report of a stabbing. When police...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a vacant home was hit multiple times by gunfire on the city's west side overnight Tuesday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 100 block of Glendale Park. When police arrived, they found evidence of gunshots fired in the area...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A second man has died in Tuesday night's triple shooting. Investigators say Richard Collinge III, and Myjel Rand died in a barrage of gunfire. Police are reporting 40 to 50 shots. News10NBC has recordings of the police calls for the shooting as it happened. The...
Rochester, N.Y. — Sentencing has been adjourned until next week for a man convicted of shooting a Rochester police officer in 2020. James Hunter was found guilty of shooting Officer Bryan Sheridan in the neck. He had responded to Hague Street for the report of an attempted home break-in.
Rochester, N.Y. — A man now faces charges following a fight at East High School last month that involved a gun. Jayden Berry, 22, allegedly pulled a handgun during the fight June 14 and struck a victim multiple times with it, before pointing it at the victim and others. No shots were fired.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Mayor Malik Evans this morning declared a gun violence emergency in the City of Rochester. This is in response to ongoing gun violence, particularly over the past several days. Chief David Smith, other city and community leaders, along with state and local law enforcement joined the mayor as he announced a three-pronged attack on the violence.
A Rochester, New York, police officer, who wasn't named by media, has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation of an incident in which he handcuffed and placed into a police car an EMT who was working in the emergency room at Strong Memorial Hospital. The officer was parked in an ambulance bay, and the EMT reportedly hit his car with the door of an ambulance while unloading a patient. The officer tried to stop the EMT and get her information, but she continued to take the patient into the emergency room. The officer followed her in, grabbed her arm and handcuffed her and took her to his car. Supervisors from both the ambulance service and the police department responded, and the EMT was released without charges.
Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager has entered a plea agreement for a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Elijah Rosa, 17, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Johnel Ravenell, 19, on North Clinton Avenue Dec. 29, 2020.
