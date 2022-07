A group of unhoused New Yorkers are camping out near City Hall to call attention to the city’s treatment of the homeless. Johnny Grima who previously was arrested for making a stand against Adams’ sweeps in the East Village is leading a new charge for homeless rights. The homeless rights advocate, who was most recently found sleeping rough on the street beside Tompkins Square Park, is leading a band of undomiciled men and women in a camp out and is asking for all of the city’s homeless to join him.

