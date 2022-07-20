ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ID

Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A chase involving a stolen vehicle started in Blaine County and ended in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver...

98.3 The Snake

One Killed in Lincoln County Rollover

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was killed in a rollover Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to Sheriff R. King, emergency crews responded at around 2:44 p.m. to 620 N and 150 East, north of Shoshone for a vehicle that went off the road, rolled, and ended up submerged in a canal. An adult male was killed in the crash. The sheriff said family is being notified.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Wyoming Man Shot by Heyburn Police After Stealing Pickup and Patrol Car

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a weekend rampage on Interstate 84 where a pickup was set on fire, another pickup stollen, a Heyburn Police car stollen, and the suspect being shot by police. According to Idaho State Police, it started at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 just west of Burley when a Toyota SUV crashed with a Ford F350 pickup. The suspect, listed in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center as 39-year-old Patrick Kaberi, allegedly left the scene for a short time then returned and tried to steal the Ford, however when the driver, a Twin Falls man, refused the suspect poured gasoline on the truck and set it on fire. A passerby in a GMC Sierra stopped to help and thats when Kaberi allegedly jumped in the pickup and sped off, hitting the person, a 42-year-old Ammon man. ISP says a Heyburn Police Officer responded and tried to use spike stripes to stop the GMC, but the suspect avoided them. The suspect then turned around and crashed into the Heybrun Police car. The officer tired using a taser on Kaberi when he got out of the pickup, but was unsuccessful. The man then jumped in the police car and took off as the officer fired his weapon and hit him. Not long after the police car broke down and the suspect ran into a corn field where a K-9 officer found him. Kaberi was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot and dog bites. He was then booked into jail on the following charges: probable cause for arson, grand theft, a second count of grand theft, and aggravated battery. Plus aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and a count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The Heyburn officer has been place on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. ISP said it is not known why the incident happened. ISP is leading the Critical Incident Task Force in the investigation. The Ammon man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
HEYBURN, ID
kmvt

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash in Shoshone. According to Sheriff Rene King, a vehicle went off the road and into a canal at 620 North, 148 East at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff, Lincoln County...
SHOSHONE, ID
