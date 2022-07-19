SCV meeting to be held Thursday

Live in Livingston will feature Confederate Railroad for the third and final show of the season in Central Park on Saturday, July 23. Tommy Lee will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by Confederate Railroad. The show is free. Everyone is welcome to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show. For more information visit www.liveinlivingstonTN.com or www.centralparklivingston.com.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO