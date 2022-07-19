SCV meeting to be held Thursday

The Livingston Civic and Garden Club held its July meeting on the 11th at the Millard Oakley Library. President Tammy Mansell called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Plans for the open house at the A. H. Roberts Law Office on August 20th were discussed. Tammy attended the Middle...
Concerns about Livingston Police Department dominated discussion at the Monday, July 11 monthly Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting. A packed room greeted Mayor Curtis Hayes and the Livingston aldermen, with the exception of Chris Speck, who was absent and who resigned the following day. The meeting began with the...
The Livingston Academy “Class of 72” 50th class reunion will be held at The Clark House at 1010 North Oak Street, Livingston on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The per person price of $30 includes a large appetizer buffet prepared by Talk of the Town Catering. Dress will be casual.
The Tennessee Health Facilities Commission (HFC) is conducting a Healthcare Needs Assessment to determine the true need in healthcare in the Upper Cumberland region. Pursuant to Public Chapter 557, HFC is required to prepare a report to present to the General Assembly. “Between received survey responses and other health related...
Overton County Board of Education unanimously approved naming the baseball field at Livingston Academy in honor of Pat Swallows during the Tuesday, July 12 regular monthly meeting. Last month, a naming committee was created to collect 3 to 5 names for consideration as required by Policy 3.210 – Naming Buildings...
Pam Sanford of Livingston proudly announces the engagement and forthcoming wedding of her son, Brooks Gore, to Amanda Wicks. The bride-elect is the daughter of JoAnn Wicks of Round Hill, VA. She is a 2020 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville with a bachelor’s degree in Music Business and is...
Descendants of William Harrison Byrd and Lucinda Hildreth Zachary. The descendants of William Harrison Byrd and Lucinda Hildreth Zachary will hold the 42nd annual Byrd~Zachary reunion at Clinton County Fairgrounds in Albany, KY, on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 3 p.m. Photosm will be taken at 4:30 p.m., dinner will...
Lucas and Becky Oliver, of Allons, proudly announce the birth of their son, Arrow Paxton Gray Oliver, who arrived at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He weighed 10 lbs. 2 oz. and measured 21 inches in length. Paxton is the grandson of Verna Meredith, of...
Live in Livingston will feature Confederate Railroad for the third and final show of the season in Central Park on Saturday, July 23. Tommy Lee will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by Confederate Railroad. The show is free. Everyone is welcome to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show. For more information visit www.liveinlivingstonTN.com or www.centralparklivingston.com.
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) has announced the rollout of a new temporary emergency program aimed at helping low-income families pay overdue water and wastewater bills. Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, is a grant that families do not have to repay. Families do not need to have...
Livingston All-Stars 8U grabbed an early lead on its way to a 12-4 victory over Cookeville Blue on Thursday, July 14. Livingston All-Stars 8U scored on a single by Maverick Reams, a single by Elijah Dishman, a single by Greyson Sells, and a single by Jayden Birdsong in the first inning.
