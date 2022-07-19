ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

SCV meeting to be held Thursday

Overton County News
 2 days ago

Sons of Confederate Veterans, Myers-Zollicoffer Camp 1990 will hold...

Overton County News

Civic and Garden Club held July meeting

The Livingston Civic and Garden Club held its July meeting on the 11th at the Millard Oakley Library. President Tammy Mansell called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Plans for the open house at the A. H. Roberts Law Office on August 20th were discussed. Tammy attended the Middle...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Upcoming city / County Government Meetings

Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Overton County. Budget Committee. Tuesday, August 16. 5:00 p.m. Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Overton...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

LPD discussion dominates City Council meeting

Concerns about Livingston Police Department dominated discussion at the Monday, July 11 monthly Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting. A packed room greeted Mayor Curtis Hayes and the Livingston aldermen, with the exception of Chris Speck, who was absent and who resigned the following day. The meeting began with the...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Class Reunion LA Class of 1972 Friday, Sept. 20

The Livingston Academy “Class of 72” 50th class reunion will be held at The Clark House at 1010 North Oak Street, Livingston on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The per person price of $30 includes a large appetizer buffet prepared by Talk of the Town Catering. Dress will be casual.
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Healthcare assessment underway in region

The Tennessee Health Facilities Commission (HFC) is conducting a Healthcare Needs Assessment to determine the true need in healthcare in the Upper Cumberland region. Pursuant to Public Chapter 557, HFC is required to prepare a report to present to the General Assembly. “Between received survey responses and other health related...
TENNESSEE STATE
Overton County News

Baseball field named in honor of Pat Swallows

Overton County Board of Education unanimously approved naming the baseball field at Livingston Academy in honor of Pat Swallows during the Tuesday, July 12 regular monthly meeting. Last month, a naming committee was created to collect 3 to 5 names for consideration as required by Policy 3.210 – Naming Buildings...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Miss Wicks and Mr. Gore to unite in marriage December 4

Pam Sanford of Livingston proudly announces the engagement and forthcoming wedding of her son, Brooks Gore, to Amanda Wicks. The bride-elect is the daughter of JoAnn Wicks of Round Hill, VA. She is a 2020 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville with a bachelor’s degree in Music Business and is...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Family Reunion

Descendants of William Harrison Byrd and Lucinda Hildreth Zachary. The descendants of William Harrison Byrd and Lucinda Hildreth Zachary will hold the 42nd annual Byrd~Zachary reunion at Clinton County Fairgrounds in Albany, KY, on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 3 p.m. Photosm will be taken at 4:30 p.m., dinner will...
ALBANY, KY
Overton County News

New Arrival - Oliver family welcomes Arrow Paxton Gray

Lucas and Becky Oliver, of Allons, proudly announce the birth of their son, Arrow Paxton Gray Oliver, who arrived at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He weighed 10 lbs. 2 oz. and measured 21 inches in length. Paxton is the grandson of Verna Meredith, of...
ALLONS, TN
Overton County News

Confederate Railroad to perform Live in Livingston

Live in Livingston will feature Confederate Railroad for the third and final show of the season in Central Park on Saturday, July 23. Tommy Lee will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by Confederate Railroad. The show is free. Everyone is welcome to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show. For more information visit www.liveinlivingstonTN.com or www.centralparklivingston.com.
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Water bill assistance available through UCHRA

Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) has announced the rollout of a new temporary emergency program aimed at helping low-income families pay overdue water and wastewater bills. Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, is a grant that families do not have to repay. Families do not need to have...
HEALTH SERVICES

