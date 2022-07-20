ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Valley Medical Center doctors say they've reached the breaking point

By Len Ramirez
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIdQH_0glfknOu00

Valley Medical Center doctors reach breaking point citing health care system failures, pandemic 02:28

SAN JOSE (KPIX) - After months of stress and feeling overworked and underpaid, South Bay health care workers are reaching the breaking point.

On Tuesday, doctors at Valley Medical Center in San Jose gathered to demand Santa Clara County officials take action to address what they call a failing health care system that's putting doctor and patient lives at risk.

"To still be very much in the pandemic and then to have management say you're not working hard enough," said Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Rachel Ruiz.

The Gilroy native said she is now rethinking her career because of how tough her job at Valley Medical Center has become.

"My family from Gilroy and San Jose are so proud. But I feel like it's made me rethink my 5-year plan, my ten-year plan because this is not sustainable," Ruiz said.

Ruiz joined dozens of her medical staff colleagues to call attention to staff shortages and systemic management problems that are leading to doctors being burned out.

"The physicians and hospital staff at VMC reacted bravely to the pandemic but we're exhausted. We're disheartened," said trauma surgeon Dr. Gregg Adams.

In May, a VMC doctor committed suicide in their medical center office. Last week, another doctor attempted suicide.

"It's too many in such a short period of time," Dr. Ruiz said.

Doctors say the staff shortages are also affecting patient care, especially for non-emergency services.

One patient we spoke with said it can take months to see a doctor.

"If your doctor refers you to a specialist, it can take 3 months to get an appointment," said patient Dean Landon.

Hospital and county managers declined to comment on the doctor's concerns but one other physician said the problems can be traced to cost-cutting and dollar stretching.

"Health care decisions are being made by people with no medical training, by people who do spread sheets with dollar signs on them," said Radiologist Dr. Praveen Anchala.

VMC doctors have been working without a contract for two years and say the work is piling up but pay raises are not.

Comments / 22

Guest
1d ago

More doctors, less corporate healthcare. Tenet Health, Dignity Health etc are just bean counters. What happened to private practice? All our doctors where we live in CA and doctors in our region work for the corporations. Can’t get an appointment. Only 30 minutes per patient. They take no time with you. The only people benefiting from this are the stockholders and CEOs. Health for profit is not a good plan for patients. We need to change it up but the corporations lobby our politicians to keep it just the way it is.

Reply(2)
8
devil's advocate
1d ago

so lets increas the patient population by 2million illegals You think you are burned out now?! You democratic doctors voted for this now you complain about the consequences!

Reply(5)
19
Smiler Grogan
1d ago

Don't worry they'll just import some more from across the Pacific. You haven't figured that one out yet. It's the same labor strategy that the 19th Centry Coal Barons used. Be on the lookout for 'Pinkerton Men'.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

New COVID vaccine coming to Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County residents will soon have another COVID-19 vaccine option that may be more amenable to those who remain unvaccinated. The two-dose shot, produced by Maryland drugmaker Novavax, is the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved its use for unvaccinated adults ages 18 and older. Compared to... The post New COVID vaccine coming to Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Healthcare workers on strike at Sequoia Hospital

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Hundreds of health care and support workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City went on strike Monday morning, calling for better working conditions and a new contract. Picketing was set to begin at 6 a.m. at the hospital located at 170 Alameda de las...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF General Hospital seeks to identify man critically injured last week

SAN FRANCISCO – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is seeing help identifying a man admitted to the hospital in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the patient was found by firefighters around 8 p.m. Saturday at a storefront at 546 Mission Street, in the city's South of Market neighborhood. Officials said the man appears to be about 66-years-old.The patient is described as a man with graying hair and light brown eyes, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. Anyone who may know the patient is urged to contact the San Francisco Sheriff's Office at 628-206-8063.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Health
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Gilroy, CA
Government
City
Gilroy, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

COVID Update: Hospitalizations slowly rise; officials put that into wider perspective

Now, as the Bay Area continues to see consistently high case rates, hospitalizations have begun to rise. That’s not good news, but healthcare professionals at the frontlines contrast where we are collectively at in the pandemic with that of 2020 and 2021. The hospitalization increase has been much more gradual this time around, and the total numbers are far lower than the winter’s omicron surge and the ‘20-’21 winter surge.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

False negative rapid Covid tests are on the rise

BERKELEY (KPIX) -- False negative rapid COVID tests are on the rise. When Carl Berger got sick earlier this year, he figured he had COVID-19 because his wife had the virus. "I think I had a headache and I generally felt kind of weak. I had contact with my wife, who is known to be positive - So I figured there was a good likelihood that I was positive," said Berger. He took a rapid test at home. It came back negative. "I was skeptical," said the East Bay man.A few days after that, both a rapid test and PCR came up positive for...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Point#Hospital#Attempted Suicide#Emergency Services#Valley Medical Center#Vmc
San José Spotlight

Long COVID poses risk for Silicon Valley: ‘It’s very debilitating’

Brandie Parshall caught COVID-19 in December 2020. One month later, she started experiencing debilitating malaise, chronic fatigue, heart issues and brain fog. In June 2021, she started being treated for long COVID symptoms, seeing Stanford specialists at the Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome Clinic. Long COVID is when symptoms persist for more than four weeks after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police find no suspicious devices at South San Jose nursing school

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay on Thursday were unable to find any suspicious devices at a South San Jose nursing school, saying a bomb threat was unfounded.Police said shortly before 3 p.m., they received a call regarding a bomb threat at the Unitek College campus on the 6800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard.Police said the school is being evacuated. Officers will be conducting a safety sweep of the campus.   San Jose police tweeted about the incident Thursday afternoon.Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation. At 5:12 p.m., police announced that the building was cleared and no suspicious devices were found. Police said the bomb threat is unfounded. Authorities said they would be conducting a follow-up investigation to identify the source of the false report. Police units were clearing the scene and roads that were closed in the area were set to reopen.  
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
San José Spotlight

Long waits, broken machines: The state of San Jose’s Valley Medical Center

Juan Quintero was on the verge of death. After learning he had terminal liver cancer in March, Quintero ended up at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) for treatment. Instead of getting help, Quintero waited 14 hours in an ER lobby. He waited more than a week later for a biopsy and seven weeks more for... The post Long waits, broken machines: The state of San Jose’s Valley Medical Center appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CBS San Francisco

Port of Oakland cargo operations shut down due to trucker AB5 protests

OAKLAND – Officials at the Port of Oakland said operations have been shut down due to ongoing protests by independent truckers over AB5, which may soon take effect.The port said in a statement Wednesday that the shutdown will further exacerbate the congestion of containers at the port."We understand the frustration expressed by the protestors at California ports," said Danny Wan, the port's executive director. "But, prolonged stoppage of port operations in California for any reason will damage all the businesses operating at the ports and cause California ports to further suffer market share losses to competing ports."Owner-operator truck drivers, who...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of affordable homes could replace southwest San Jose shopping center

SAN JOSE — A big residential complex with hundreds of affordable homes and some retail might replace a San Jose shopping center, plans being floated at city hall show. An estimated 280 homes would be developed on the site of a shopping center at the corner of Union Avenue and South Bascom Avenue in southwest San Jose, according to a very preliminary proposal filed with San Jose planners.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Campus evacuated in San Jose due to bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school in San Jose has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Officers will be conducting a sweep of the Unitek College Campus. As of 5:30 p.m., the building has been cleared, and no suspicious devices were located, police said. The bomb threat […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy