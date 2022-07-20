ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

$500K grant secured for new childcare facility in Great Bend

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advancing Barton County Childcare, Inc. , established by Great Bend Economic Development, Inc., was recently awarded a sizeable grant from the Patterson Family Foundation in the amount of $500,000. These funds will be used for the construction of a new childcare facility located in Great Bend. “Childcare is a...

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Administrator earns Credentialed Manager certification

Kendal Francis, City Administrator of Great Bend, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Francis is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals, worldwide, currently credentialed through the ICMA Credentialing Program. ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎥WATCH: Barton County candidate forum

Eagle Radio and Great Bend Post will livestream the candidate forum on Thursday, July 21 hosted by the League of Women Voters of Great Bend – Barton County. Three seats on the Barton County Commission are being contested in the primary election. Those candidates will be responding to questions regarding the role of local government, economic development, taxation and inflation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Clara Barton welcomes registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator

According to the CDC, chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. In efforts to bring additional resources to the Barton County community to combat these diseases, Clara Barton Medical Center is pleased to welcome Olinda Harbaugh, MPH, RD, LDN, CDCES, CPHQ to their team of medical professionals, specializing in Nutritional Services and Diabetes Education.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Permit for new home daycare in Great Bend approved by council

With a 7-1 vote, the Great Bend City Council voted Monday to issue a conditional use permit to Jessica Roan to operate a group home daycare at 2206 McKinley Street. As the property is owned by Hammond Investments, and Roan will not be living in the house, the permit was needed. Tammy Hammond signed the application authorizing the applicant to use the property as a daycare.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Long-time Hutchinson Bicycle Shop Undergoes Ownership Change

Hutchinson, Kan. – A nationally recognized Hutchinson business celebrating its centennial this year has changed ownership. Andrea and Tony Finlay recently purchased Harley’s Bicycles from Bob Updegraff. Updegraff has worked at Harley’s, considered a top 100 bike shop in the United States, since 1965 and has owned it since 1995.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission rejects change order on courthouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After spending several meetings discussing what were two change orders proposed by the contractor doing the courthouse renovation project, Reno County Commissioners decided that such a change orders were not necessary and denied them during Tuesday’s agenda session. The change order from Pishny Contractors was...
RENO COUNTY, KS
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Psst, did you hear what she’s making?

Let’s say your organization prohibits employees from discussing wages or work schedules. And let’s say one of your employees just trampled all over that rule. Would you reprimand said person? Or eliminate the prohibition? Turns out that if you carried out the first option, you might soon find yourself in hot water.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Water main will need to be moved as part of West 11th project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on West 11th Avenue has prompted the finding of additional problems. "We currently have the 11th Avenue reconstruction project going on," said Jeff Schenk with the city. "It's going on between the Harsha Canal and Main Street. Right now, we have from the Harsha Canal to 4th Street closed. During the construction of this phase, the contractor hit a water service line, repairing it revealed that the existing main was going to be too shallow. After the new pavement was going to be on, it was going to be approximately 20 inches from the top of pavement, which is well within the frost line. We have immediately begun to design a water main relocation. The intent is to be able to complete the realignment of this new water line, while still getting the main line of 11th Avenue open. I know the project has already been delayed."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Burn ban reinstated in Pawnee County

The Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, in its discretion, has reinstated a burn ban in Pawnee County to commence at 1:45 p.m. July 20, due to a lack of moisture or fire hazard conditions. Outdoor burning restrictions take effect immediately until further notice.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Local graduates from Fort Hays State

BARTON – GREAT BEND. Kaitlin M Adams, Bachelor of Business Administration. Hannah Marie Augustine, Bachelor of Science in Education. Jordan L. Haney, Bachelor of Science in Health And Human Performance. Austin Lee LaViolette, Bachelor of Science. Erika D. Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Sociology. Kimberlyn Alexis Sinclair, Bachelor of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
