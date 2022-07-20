ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court upholds man's life sentence for 'wicked and evil' murder of Hinsdale woman

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHINSDALE, Ill. - An Illinois court has upheld the natural life sentence, plus 45 years, of Dominic Sanders, who was convicted in the "savagely violent" murder of Andrea Urban in 2017. Sanders had petitioned the appellate court seeking a reduced sentence or new sentencing hearing. He claimed the trial...

Comments / 6

Tara Blue
1d ago

This is not Cook County, you do the crime, you're doing the time. And it doesn't have anything to do with the complexion of the skin.

Reply(3)
12
 

