Wednesday is last day for Wis. voters to register for August primary by mail, online
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin residents have until Wednesday, July 20 to register for the August primary by mail and online.
You can start or update your registration here . at myvote.wi.gov.
If you miss Wednesday’s deadline, you can still register in your municipal clerk’s office or at your polling place on election day.
