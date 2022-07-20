ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Wednesday is last day for Wis. voters to register for August primary by mail, online

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin residents have until Wednesday, July 20 to register for the August primary by mail and online.

You can start or update your registration here . at myvote.wi.gov.

If you miss Wednesday’s deadline, you can still register in your municipal clerk’s office or at your polling place on election day.

