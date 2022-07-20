ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Boy, 12, fatally shot in west Detroit home; 13 year old in custody, police say

Detroit News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA12-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night on Detroit's west side and a 13 year old was in custody, police said. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 11300 block of Bramell, near Rouge Park, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department....

ClickOnDetroit.com

Neighbors hold vigil for 12-year-old killed on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – It was an emotional night on Detroit’s west side, where neighbors held a vigil for Kenyon Davis, the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside his home Tuesday night. Police said the boy’s 13-year-old cousin is accused of pulling the trigger and is now facing...
Detroit News

Teen cousin charged in fatal shooting of Detroit boy, 12

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of his cousin Tuesday in west Detroit. The youth, whose name has not been released, faced one count of manslaughter during a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Referee Leslie Graves at the Lincoln Hall of Justice, representatives said in a statement.
