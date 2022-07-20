Boy, 12, fatally shot in west Detroit home; 13 year old in custody, police say

(CBS DETROIT) — A Lincoln Park man is charged after authorities say he shot a man and ran him over with his car in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 36-year-old Fadi Moussa Faraj is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Monday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. At about 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, Police were called to the 2600 block of Norman Street in Detroit for a reported hit and run, and updated to a shooting. Police found 39-year-old John Gregg Jr. in the street suffering from trauma to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say Gregg was standing beside Faraj’s vehicle when a verbal altercation occurred. Faraj allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Gregg before running him over and fleeing the scene. Faraj is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Aug. 1 and a preliminary examination on Aug. 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO