Oswego, NY

August 2022 Food Sense Orders Due August 12th at Salvation Army

By Contributor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order August Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, August 12. All Oswego-area residents may use the program....

