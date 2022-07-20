August 2022 Food Sense Orders Due August 12th at Salvation Army

As the school year is ending, volunteers with United Way of Oswego County’s Annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign are already starting to gear up for the new school year in September. For this year, the new distribution location for children in the Oswego City School District will take place at the Oswego Elks Lodge, a difference from years past. “Traditionally, the school supply distribution for Oswego students has been held at Fitzhugh Park Elementary in the cafeteria. Due to a late summer school schedule and capital projects taking place during our giveaway, we turned to the Oswego Elks to partner with us on this year’s initiative”, said Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly. “The Elks welcomed the opportunity to work with us by providing their hall for the August 25th distribution, and we are grateful to them for this partnership”, added Kelly.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO