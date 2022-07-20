ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results for primary election in St. Mary's; Hall, Sterling lead races for sheriff, state's attorney

By Caleb M. Soptelean
 1 day ago
St. Mary's sheriff's office Capt. Steve Hall and Anne Arundel County Assistant State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling, both Republicans, are leading after early results for St. Mary's sheriff and state's attorney.

Election Day results from all 38 precincts on July 19 and voting at early voting centers were tabulated as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed ballots won't be fully counted for up to 10 days.

