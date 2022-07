Watch: Kendall Jenner Sparks Devin Booker Reunion Rumors With New Pic. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially back in the game of love. After recently hitting a "rough patch," the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player are spending time together again. "She and Devin are fully back together," a source close to Kendall tells E! News. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO