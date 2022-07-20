ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Boras: ‘A lot of teams’ think Joey Gallo would thrive with them

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
 1 day ago

It has been just about a year since the Yankees traded for Joey Gallo, and his tenure in The Bronx has been a massive disappointment.

But according to Gallo’s agent, Scott Boras, there are MLB teams that believe the outfielder can perform again closer to the level at which he played while with the Rangers. Gallo earned two All-Star nods with Texas.

“We all know Joey’s gifted. We know he’s a multiple Gold Glove outfielder. We know he has extraordinary power. We know that he’s hit 40 home runs in multiple seasons. The skill, the talent and everything is there. The question is: What do we do to get the execution potential to a higher level, to a normal standard?” Boras asked while talking with Post baseball columnists Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on “The Show” podcast in Los Angeles before the All-Star Game. “And in doing so … I can’t worry about what [Yankees general manager Brian Cashman] is gonna do or what the Yankees are gonna do. My job is to communicate with Joey as best we can, go through the dynamic of what he’s saying to us, get him as much information as we can so that he can progress where he’s at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwPmB_0glfiUeP00
Joey Gallo reacts after striking out in a game against the Reds on July 14.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Po

“I tell players, ‘I’m not here to talk about what life would be beyond what uniform you’re wearing.’ He had a nice home run the other day. Defensively, he’s been playing at very, very high levels. And he gets on base a lot because he’s walking at rates now that he was before. We certainly have things to work on. But as far as what the Yankees are gonna do, … I do know that there are a lot of teams that feel that Joey in their market and their uniform would be more of the normal than what he is in New York. But right now, he’s on a winning team, he’s on a team that’s doing very well, he can be a major contributor to it … and really the job of us is to get him most comfortable and get him back to being at his norm.”

Gallo, 28, is hitting .164 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs and a .630 OPS this season. After he was traded to the Yankees last July, he hit .160 with 13 home runs and 22 RBIS with a .707 OPS across 58 games.

Though Gallo is a career .202 hitter, he has normally provided more pop and has gotten on base at a higher rate. Before the 2021 trade, Gallo had 25 home runs and an .869 OPS in 95 games with Texas.

He did hit a home run Sunday in the Yankees’ final game before the All-Star break, but that came two days after he was loudly booed in The Bronx throughout an 0-for-3 performance in which he struck out twice.

