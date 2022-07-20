New Local Taco location set to open in Lexington

Travel looks very different right now depending on where you're from and where you're going. Be sure to check local restrictions and be willing to adhere to any and all safety regulations before planning a trip to any of the places you may read about on this site. Also, some posts on this site contain affiliate links, meaning if you book or buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission. Read the full disclosure policy here.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO