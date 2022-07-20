ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

New Local Taco location set to open in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new location for Local Taco opens Wednesday in...

The Best Things to do in Lexington, KY: The Perfect 3-Day Itinerary

WKYT 27

Lexington activates heat plan through weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The week’s high heat has Lexington activating its heat plan. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related stress and illness. The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities are the most susceptible. Also,...
LEXINGTON, KY
AppHarvest adds final touches on three eastern Kentucky facilities

MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
Vehicle crashes into Lexington creek, 2 dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Investigations are underway after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lexington, resulting in two deaths. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call at 9 p.m. Wednesday regarding a car submerged in a creek near Delong Road. Lexington police, the Fayette County...
Back to School rallies happening in July in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky is again teaming up with Fayette County Public Schools to provide 5,500 children with backpacks full of school supplies. The annual neighborhood Back to School Rallies will be held at 12 community sites across Fayette County on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is free for families with children in elementary, middle and high school.
WKYT 27

Multi-car crash causes closures in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-car crash caused a big traffic backup in downtown Lexington Thursday morning. Police detoured traffic on Newtown Pike, West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way. All lanes are clear now. Officers say a car fleeing a hit and run ended up crashing into a car...
WKYT 27

Several Kentuckians competing in USA Mullet Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just about everything in fashion comes back in style at some point, including the mullet. The mullet is making a comeback, and some would say it never left. The popular 1980s hairstyle is growing on us, now through a nationwide competition for who can rock the best mullet.
WKYT 27

WATCH | Man celebrates 50th work anniversary with Lexington business

WATCH | Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity. In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well. County by County (7/18/2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. County by County (7/18/2022) Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Temps Set...
WKYT 27

Op-ed: Lexington mayor ‘can’t support’ plans for soccer complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayor said she cannot support plans for a soccer complex on what’s currently agricultural land. Anderson Properties owns land in question between Russell Cave and Newtown Pike. The Lexington Sporting Club plans to build youth soccer fields and a 6,000-seat stadium there. In...
