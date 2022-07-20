New Local Taco location set to open in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Restaurant Week is here, consisting of 11 days of the best dishes from locally owned restaurants. There’s a little something for everyone, and there’s bound to be something to please your palate. “Three courses to choose from, $39 per person, you get three...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a two-year hiatus, Two Keys Tavern is set to reopen. The historical tavern closed its doors in July 2020 after filing bankruptcy. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, a spokesperson for Two Keys said they are ready to reopen in a new location, less than 900 feet from the original.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — An iconic Lexington bar is making a grand return, but it won't be where it used to be. Two Keys Tavern, a staple near UK's campus, closed down, like so many other places, during the height of the pandemic. The mainstay sat on South Limestone for...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Inflation has hit all of us, especially with the price of gas and food, and those are the two things food truck operators have to be able to afford. For the past two years, Moody Mike’s has served up plant-based food as a family-owned...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The week’s high heat has Lexington activating its heat plan. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related stress and illness. The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities are the most susceptible. Also,...
After eight years and 17 productions, AthensWest Theatre Company in Lexington is closing their doors. Theatre leadership cites the financial fallout from the pandemic as the main factor leading to the decision.
MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bike ride to remember first responders who died in the line of duty is making its way across Kentucky. Wednesday morning, the Kentucky Brotherhood cyclists started in Georgetown. They stopped at the Fallen Officers Memorial in downtown Lexington to emphasize the reason they do this.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Investigations are underway after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lexington, resulting in two deaths. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call at 9 p.m. Wednesday regarding a car submerged in a creek near Delong Road. Lexington police, the Fayette County...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky is again teaming up with Fayette County Public Schools to provide 5,500 children with backpacks full of school supplies. The annual neighborhood Back to School Rallies will be held at 12 community sites across Fayette County on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is free for families with children in elementary, middle and high school.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-car crash caused a big traffic backup in downtown Lexington Thursday morning. Police detoured traffic on Newtown Pike, West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way. All lanes are clear now. Officers say a car fleeing a hit and run ended up crashing into a car...
TYNER, Ky. (WYMT) - A 20-year project is finally coming to an end. Governor Andy Beshear joined other state officials to celebrate the completion of the KY-30 highway, which goes from Booneville to London. “It cut out about 14 miles of really crooked, narrow, hilly roads and replaced it with...
The former home of Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Sanders is for sale. Built in the 1860s, the 5,000 square foot residence named Blackwood Hall was purchased by Colonel Harland and Claudia Sanders in 1959. The property includes the iconic Claudia Sanders Dinner House, which is a restaurant staple in the south.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Winchester woman has a warning for other homeowners. More than a year after storms damaged her house, the repairs still aren’t finished. “Our contractor has left with money that we had given him,” said Patricia Overbee, whose home was damaged. Overbee is upset...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just about everything in fashion comes back in style at some point, including the mullet. The mullet is making a comeback, and some would say it never left. The popular 1980s hairstyle is growing on us, now through a nationwide competition for who can rock the best mullet.
WATCH | Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity. In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well. County by County (7/18/2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. County by County (7/18/2022) Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Temps Set...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington church and many households off Rosemont Garden dealt with an enormous amount of flooding on Monday, due to a main waterline break. FOX 56 News reached out to Kentucky American Water for the cause of the break, but the reason is still undetermined.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayor said she cannot support plans for a soccer complex on what’s currently agricultural land. Anderson Properties owns land in question between Russell Cave and Newtown Pike. The Lexington Sporting Club plans to build youth soccer fields and a 6,000-seat stadium there. In...
