This is in response to the parking for outdoor restaurant and business use. There is already limited parking and congestion. I do love the idea but also would like to see less car traffic and more foot traffic. To do so, parking and car traffic could be diverted to the perimeter to downtown on New Hampshire and Vermont in a one-way circular flow. There is only so much space on Mass and the more that is converted to people space the less car space there is, so create that with wider walks and more green, pedestrian-friendly areas.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO