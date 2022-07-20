ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU's Favour Ofili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake eliminated from 200 meters at world championships

By SHELDON MICKLES
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU sprinter Favour Ofili and former Tigers sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake came up short in their bids to make the 200 meters final at the world championships Tuesday night. Representing her native Nigeria, Ofili ran in a loaded semifinal against...

960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith reaches 200m final at World Athletics Championships but faces a tough battle to defend her title as Jamaican duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the pace in semi-finals

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships. Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday's semi-final in Eugene. Jackson's time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce's run of 21.82 seconds set the tone. Asher-Smith ran a season's best...
SPORTS
960 The Ref

Wightman wins 1500 on night filled with surprises at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The look of disbelief on British 1,500-meter champion Jake Wightman's face as he crossed the finish line captured the evening best. Nothing quite went to script, yet everything seemed almost perfect on a wild Tuesday night at the world championships. The in-stadium announcer...
SPORTS
Sports
Louisiana Sports
The Associated Press

Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles looked to his right and saw no one. He glanced over again, and still seeing nobody there, gave a playful wag of the finger to the six stragglers behind him. All part of the fun — remember that word? — and part of the show delivered by America’s most engaging sprinter Monday, which happened to be both Lyles’ 25th birthday and opening night in his signature race, the 200 meters, at the world championships. Lyles, who ran his heat in 19.98 seconds, was part of a cavalcade of the world’s best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton — who cruised through the first heats of the 200 without much fuss. “A totally different vibe,” Lyles called racing in 2022, now that fans have returned to stadiums that were largely empty for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If anything, it makes it more fun. I’ve been able to come out here and, I feel like, be the most ‘me’ I’ve been in years.”
EUGENE, OR

