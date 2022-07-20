SPD officers arrest robber in downtown Spokane after stabbing incident

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has arrested a suspect for the shooting that occurred on eastbound I-90 on Friday. Detectives found probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis, who was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon. Lewis is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old David Knoepfle of Spokane Valley in a fit of road rage. The...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Latah Creek. SPD says someone called in a body floating in the river around 1:15 p.m. Police say the body was found in the water near the Sunset Boulevard bridge. Major Crimes is on...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — New court documents are providing a better understanding of a lawsuit against the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. A former deputy sued, claiming a hostile work environment after he reported another deputy for racist comments. Now, the sheriff's office has filed to have the case dismissed.
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man is back behind bars after Washington State Patrol say he shot and killed someone on Interstate 90 Friday, July 15. Treven Lewis was arrested Wednesday, after a five day search for him. Court documents filed this week spell out WSP's case against Lewis, who is...
BONNERS FERRY — A Sandpoint man has been charged with forcible rape against a minor under 16. Brandon M. Watterson, 40, is being charged for an alleged incident involving a teenage victim that took place in November or December in 2019. A preliminary hearing was reset because Watterson did...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Sam, 24, made his first appearance in court today after allegedly starting a small brush fire on the 1100 block of east Francis Ave. in north Spokane on Monday. Luckily bystanders leapt into action. Lucas Cunningham, the assistant manager at Spokane Boys Nursery, said he and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On July 18, around 6:00 a.m. the Spokane Valley SWAT Team simultaneously served search warrants on two rooms at a hotel located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained the search warrants as part of a...
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday at the corner of Government Way and Canfield avenue. According to ISP, there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The first was a Toyota Highlander occupied by a 76-year-old driver and 95-year-old passenger, both wearing seatbelts. The second was a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle occupied by a 93-year-old and 63-year-old passenger, both wearing helmets.
Idaho State Police are clearing the scene of a crash involving one car and a 3-wheel motorcycle on the intersection of Canfield and North Government Way in CDA. Authorities have confirmed that there were at least two fatalities.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man killed in a road rage shooting on Friday has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said 34-year-old David Knoepfle, of Spokane Valley, died of a gunshot wound to his back. The shooting happened on eastbound I-90 near the Thor exit. The Washington State Patrol said Knoepfle then crashed through a fence near the Sprague...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Updated: A car crash, near the Zip's on a power pole, in Sprague Avenue caused some delays for drivers traveling between Sullivan and Conklin in the Spokane Valley area on Thursday morning. According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), Sprague Avenue is now open,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Bonner County that killed one woman on Tuesday. Troopers say a 47-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman from Loveland, CO were driving southbound on Trestle Creek Road in Polaris ATV when they failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday morning. One person was killed and another was injured, according to SPD. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, SPD responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of State Street and Pacific...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The estate of a woman who died in the Spokane County Jail in 2018 will receive nearly $27 million dollars in damages, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Cindy Lou Hill died in her cell in the Spokane County Jail. She complained about abdominal pain and was...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is set to reopen Ash Street between Northwest Boulevard and Boone after closing it for construction this morning. Traffic was diverted from Northwest Boulevard forcing cars to drive through neighborhoods to get to Downtown Spokane and across the Maple Street bridge. Kirstin Davis...
