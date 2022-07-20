ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SPD officers arrest robber in downtown Spokane after stabbing incident

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers booked Williams into Spokane County jail...

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has arrested a suspect for the shooting that occurred on eastbound I-90 on Friday. Detectives found probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis, who was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon. Lewis is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old David Knoepfle of Spokane Valley in a fit of road rage. The...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Investigating Body Found in Latah Creek

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Latah Creek. SPD says someone called in a body floating in the river around 1:15 p.m. Police say the body was found in the water near the Sunset Boulevard bridge. Major Crimes is on...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane County, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Accused road rage shooter held on $1 million bond

SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man is back behind bars after Washington State Patrol say he shot and killed someone on Interstate 90 Friday, July 15. Treven Lewis was arrested Wednesday, after a five day search for him. Court documents filed this week spell out WSP's case against Lewis, who is...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP Arrests Man for I-90 Road Rage Shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Police have arrested 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis for shooting a man during a road rage incident on eastbound I-90 on July 15. Lewis was arrested Thursday for second degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to jail records, Lewis was...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court docs outline case against suspected Road Rage shooter

SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man is back behind bars after Washington State Patrol say he shot and killed someone on Interstate 90 Friday, July 15. Treven Lewis was arrested Wednesday, after a five day search for him. Court documents filed this week spell out WSP’s case against Lewis, who is...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Sandpoint man charged with forcible rape

BONNERS FERRY — A Sandpoint man has been charged with forcible rape against a minor under 16. Brandon M. Watterson, 40, is being charged for an alleged incident involving a teenage victim that took place in November or December in 2019. A preliminary hearing was reset because Watterson did...
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested after lighting small brush fire in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Sam, 24, made his first appearance in court today after allegedly starting a small brush fire on the 1100 block of east Francis Ave. in north Spokane on Monday. Luckily bystanders leapt into action. Lucas Cunningham, the assistant manager at Spokane Boys Nursery, said he and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eight people arrested following Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On July 18, around 6:00 a.m. the Spokane Valley SWAT Team simultaneously served search warrants on two rooms at a hotel located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained the search warrants as part of a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating after two people die in Coeur d'Alene crash

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday at the corner of Government Way and Canfield avenue. According to ISP, there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The first was a Toyota Highlander occupied by a 76-year-old driver and 95-year-old passenger, both wearing seatbelts. The second was a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle occupied by a 93-year-old and 63-year-old passenger, both wearing helmets.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Victim in I-90 road rage shooting identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man killed in a road rage shooting on Friday has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said 34-year-old David Knoepfle, of Spokane Valley, died of a gunshot wound to his back. The shooting happened on eastbound I-90 near the Thor exit. The Washington State Patrol said Knoepfle then crashed through a fence near the Sprague...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Sprague Avenue reopens after crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Updated: A car crash, near the Zip's on a power pole, in Sprague Avenue caused some delays for drivers traveling between Sullivan and Conklin in the Spokane Valley area on Thursday morning. According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), Sprague Avenue is now open,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

ISP Investigating Deadly ATV Crash in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Bonner County that killed one woman on Tuesday. Troopers say a 47-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman from Loveland, CO were driving southbound on Trestle Creek Road in Polaris ATV when they failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

MISSING: 22-year-old Dhelila Mad Plume last seen in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police looking for suspect in fatal Sunday morning shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday morning. One person was killed and another was injured, according to SPD. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, SPD responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of State Street and Pacific...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City to Reopen Ash Street after morning construction

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is set to reopen Ash Street between Northwest Boulevard and Boone after closing it for construction this morning. Traffic was diverted from Northwest Boulevard forcing cars to drive through neighborhoods to get to Downtown Spokane and across the Maple Street bridge. Kirstin Davis...
SPOKANE, WA

