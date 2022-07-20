SPD officers arrest robber in downtown Spokane after stabbing incident

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday at the corner of Government Way and Canfield avenue. According to ISP, there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The first was a Toyota Highlander occupied by a 76-year-old driver and 95-year-old passenger, both wearing seatbelts. The second was a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle occupied by a 93-year-old and 63-year-old passenger, both wearing helmets.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO