West Allis, WI

Man shot in head fighting release of woman decades early

By Hillary Mintz
WISN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ALLIS, Wis. — A man shot in the head is fighting the release of the woman who nearly killed him. The attack was captured on video at the man's car dealership in West Allis in 2018. Police said they found the book "The Art of War" inside...

Comments / 5

Dani Rivera
1d ago

4 years is nothing!!! She has already proved she's dangerous and should not be released!!!

