Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Freedom Car Wash Express employees feel the heat, say they face up to 120° inside tunnel

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
 1 day ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tank Cornwell works at Freedom Car Wash Express near 21st and Harvard.

Tuesday was a hot day for the car wash employees to be working.

“Maybe about 120 (degrees),” Cornwell said.

On 2022′s hottest day so far, employees noted temperatures can get dangerously high inside the car wash’s tunnel.

“In the tunnel is about 120 degrees, sometimes 130,” he said.

This happens when the car engines come inside the tunnel and mix with the exterior heat. Somehow it makes standing outside a cooler option.

“It is pretty cool outside,” Cornwell said. “I would say it’s about 110-117 degrees.”

FOX23 brought a thermometer inside the tunnel to test. Outside, the thermometer registered around 110°.

But inside the tunnel, the thermometer read between 124° and 128°.

There isn’t much time for a break for Cornwell and his associates on a hot day.

“Because the next car is in, so it’s maybe a second or two [for breaks between cars],” he explained.

He said they washed 400 in constant heat Tuesday.

“When you are outside, it is hot because when the cars and the motors are constantly moving, the heat is brutal,” he said.

The motors kept the tires moving and the water and tips from customers keep guys like Tank cleaning.

“They are pretty on us about drinking water,” Cornwell said. “I have had about six [bottles of water].”

