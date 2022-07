Ross – A water rescue has been launched in Paint Creek in Ross County. According to early reports, deputies were chasing two individuals that were suspected of a crime, both those people jumped into the water in the area of Falls Road in Bainbridge. Emergency responders are currently looking for the two men but have not seen them after they entered the water. A helicopter has been requested by OSP to help locate the suspects.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO