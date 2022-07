The Chinese government has invited the leaders of major European countries, including Germany, France and Italy to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, likely in November. On Monday, the South China Morning Post reported based on a source familiar with the matter that the Chinese government sent meeting invitations to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. It is unclear when these invitations were sent out and it remains to be seen whether any of the European leaders will accept Xi’s invitation.

