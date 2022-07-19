Architectural and Engineering Review Board Meeting 7.20.2022 at 10AM

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced the appointment of Brian Gresehover to vice president, engineering for Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary. Gresehover previously served as a senior project engineer for Aqua, where he oversaw a $150 million annual capital budget focused on planning, management, design and renewal of the water distribution system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005994/en/ Brian Gresehover is appointed to vice president of engineering for Aqua, an Essential Utilities company. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO