Richmond, VA

Richmond Brunch Weekend returns this September after a two year hiatus

By Delaney Murray
 1 day ago
(Photo courtesy of Richmond Brunch)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Brunch Weekend is returning this September after a two-year hiatus, offering a chance to enjoy local food while supporting a good cause.

Brunch lovers are encouraged to visit participating restaurants such as Pinky’s, Home Team, and Brambly Park on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. A complete list of participating restaurants is available online, along with their weekend hours. Many participating restaurants are also dog-friendly for anyone with a furry friend looking to join in.

A portion of the proceeds from meals sold during the weekend will go to the Richmond SPCA. Diners can leave additional donations alongside their tips.

Brunch Weekend organizers will also be holding giveaways for anyone who posts their brunch on Instagram and tags Richmond Brunch. More information can be found on the Richmond Brunch Weekend website.

RICHMOND, VA
