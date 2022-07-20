Blind hockey player making a name for himself in Kent

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced it is bringing back five seasonal customer favorite pizzas beginning on Monday, July 18. Each week for five weeks, from July 18 to August 18, a different seasonal pizza will return as a limited-time offer at the special price of $7. Each “flashback” will be available Monday through Thursday via online ordering at MODPizza.com and in the MOD app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005709/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
