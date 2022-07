Last month, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review noted how Pittsburgh Steelers running back and 2021 rookie Najee Harris admitted he would "not be on the field for certain plays" during the upcoming season after he finished his debut pro campaign second among all players with 307 carries, per ESPN stats. The 24-year-old also contributed 1,200 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground to go along with 74 catches for 467 yards and three additional scores.

