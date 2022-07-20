Farmville officials investigating hazmat situation at wastewater treatment plant

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are currently investigating a chlorine gas leak at the Farmville Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to authorities, units from Farmville Fire Department are on scene and, as of 10:20 p.m., Hazmat Responders from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were en route.

At this time, officials said the extent of the leak and the danger it poses are unknown. However, nearby residents have been alerted and instructed to stay indoors as a precaution.

The toxicity of chlorine gas depends on the dose and duration of exposure, but the CDC provides some information on the chemical here .

