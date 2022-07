CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beach flag warning system is a great way for the city to let beachgoers know about hazards in the water. We are used to seeing green, yellow and red flags being flown due to the intensity of rip currents, but today at Whitecap Beach, an orange flag will be flown to let swimmers know of higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in the water, according to the City of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO